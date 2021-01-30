The cow killing and bull market was better this past week. Numbers at our place were shorter and I asked one cow buyer if that was the case elsewhere and he said it seemed to be so far this week.
I thought we had some middle-aged bred that were worth the money but I thought our pairs sold well with most 5- and 6-year-old pairs being $1,350 to $1,450 per pair.
The government is talking about raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. I think that is too drastic personally. If they raise it that much a lot of business have to raise their prices. All food in restaurants will be higher. Commission, not cattle, at sales will have to go up. Most everything you buy will be higher. So more than likely the average person will not have any more money left at the end of the month.
Maybe a slight raise would be better because a lot of businesses will lay off some workers to hold down costs.
Feeder contracts for the fall on Monday showed September and October at $155 and $156. I understand higher grain makes you feed cattle in the feedlot less that is if the packer allows that to happen. They are in control.
There is a livestock risk protecting program available. It’s a program that can be used to set a floor price on your cattle to protect against market declines. The part I liked if you didn’t have to come up with any money up front and I think the government funds a little of it. If you need more information on this call and I will steer you to the right people who know a lot more than I do about it.
Just remember if you help someone in need they will definitely remember you when they are in trouble again.
Forgive your enemy but you might want to remember that blankety blank’s name.
Condoms do not guarantee safe sex. A friend of mine was wearing one when he was shot by the woman’s husband.
I think all politicians should wear uniforms like NASCAR drivers so we could identify their corporate sponsors. Alcohol doesn’t solve any problems but neither does milk.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.