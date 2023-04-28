TomLucas.jpg

Small towns in the High Plains region continue to face a myriad of challenges including loss of population, jobs, businesses, and other concerns.

There are people in these towns that have lost hope for the future. Is there anything that can be done to initiate change and stimulate renewed hope? There is no easy solution, but there is one approach that has worked in many places and will work again. Celebrations can bring about a renewed spirit, generate money, and open the door to new opportunities for the community.

