Jerry Nine

We were talking about husbands and wives sorting cattle together. And in the conversation we discovered there are many things a husband should not say to his wife when sorting together.

One husband said his wife did not appreciate it and, as a matter of fact, she went the house after he announced to her, “I love to sort them twice.” That was after he felt she let too many go by that were supposed to go in the pen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.