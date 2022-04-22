Early estimates for the cattle on feed report show estimates on fed at 101%, placements at 94% and marketing at 98%. The official report came out April 22.
The new bird flu cases were detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah and bird flu is now reported to have spread in 30 states. I have a suggestion: How about eating beef?
Most cattlemen in our area definitely feel like a lot of available cattle have already moved to feedlots with less available for the near future. Our area is dry and desperately needing another rain. Most of us received an inch a couple of weeks ago but with the winds we need another.
If you go east 100 miles, the wheat looks a lot better but I think they also need another rain again. Surprisingly, the grazing market has stayed very good through the drought, which is unusual.
Our hay piles are getting very low and with the price of wheat there will be less wheat baled unless they give up on it making enough bushels per acre to pay for the harvesting.
Some say the government is getting ready to have another drought payment. I could sure use the money but with all the giveaways from getting free phones (for tracking purposes), to the war in Ukraine and talk of reimbursement on gasoline if it is over $4 a gallon I often wonder if the politicians have a plan.
The preacher on Easter Sunday said he is often asked why things happen. He said himself there are things that he doesn’t understand. One thing he doesn’t understand is how God could offer his son to die on a cross for some people who don’t even like him.
I pulled out a nose hair today to see if it hurt. But judging by the reaction of the man asleep next to me on the bus, I guess it must have been pretty painful.
I have an eating disorder—I’m about to eat dis order of fries, dis order of wings and dis order of nuggets.
Yesterday I saw an ad that said, "Radio for sale for $1. Volume stuck on full." I thought I can’t turn that down.
I don’t have a bucket list but my screw it list is a mile long.
Wouldn’t it be great if we could put ourselves in the dryer for a short time and come out wrinkle free and two sizes smaller?
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
