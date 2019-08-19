The big news in the cattle business is the Tyson Foods packing facility in Holcomb, Kansas, that received extensive damage as a result of a fire. Tyson has announced it will rebuild and get back to operation as soon as possible. They also announced that they will pay all full-time employees on a 40-hour week, which possibly might be less than the check they were receiving lately but is definitely a plus to the workers and the community.
Tyson Foods operates six plants in Kansas and employs more than 5,600 people. The company says its total economic impact in the state is more than $2.4 billion. One of Tyson’s high officials said he is hopeful it will not take many months or years to rebuild. This plant employs 3,500 workers.
Cattle futures fell the limit on Monday following, and after following a limit down on Monday the futures are allowed to fluctuate one and a half times that amount, whether it is up or down. And needless to say, the futures the second day fell the maximum allowed on live cattle futures of 450 points. The following day, on Wednesday, it can only fall that same amount or go up that same amount. Basically the following day it normally would be allowed to move 675 points on live cattle, but there is a board of governors that can change that protocol.
We are always overdue everything—not to say some of these 6,000 head per day will be killed at other plants. To me there is a buying opportunity just the same as the dairy buyout was and lots of other scares.
One friend who is not very tall who also sells cattle at the sale called and said, “Would you let the unloading guy know I will be there shortly?” I said, “How else can you be there than shortly?”
Two of my friends stole a calendar and they both got six months.
A minister goes to a pet store and sees a pretty parrot. “Does he scream or swear?” asked the minister.
“Oh, no,” said the salesman. “He’s a religious parrot.”
“What does that mean?” asked the minister.
“See those strings on his legs? When you pull the right one, he recites the Lord’s Prayer. When you pull on the left one, he recites the 23rd Psalm.
“What happens if you pull both strings?” the minister asked.
The parrot hollers, “I fall off my perch, stupid.”
Be thankful for what you have or you will not be thankful for what you get.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
