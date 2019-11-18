I will attempt to sugar coat this the best way possible: We are losing to the animal rights community.
Globally, we have folks illegally breaking into farms in the name of “rescuing” animals, and they are getting away with it. We have laws being adopted to give more protection to animals, pets and food animals than we do for children (starting at conception). And quite honestly, every single one of our elected officials in the House of Representatives and Senate need to be replaced because they are all part of the problem. Not one single one of them voted against the PACT Act and it now sits on the desk of President Donald Trump.
Instead of explaining exactly what the PACT Act is, I am going to share what former agriculture advisor and co-founder of the Trump Ag Advisory Committee Sam Clovis wrote about the bill for Protect the Harvest:
“I am not sure people in Congress do not need a lesson in civics and perhaps a re-read (or more likely a first read) of the Constitution. Their ability to change rules to avoid accountability has led to a very dangerous situation for all of agriculture, especially for livestock producers. The Preventing Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT Act) is the best example of how Congress ducks and weaves, avoiding any level of accountability to their constituents or, worse, to the American people. Thus, we see in the PACT Act the pernicious influences of special interest. Here, we have the insidious, and overt, power of the lobbyist class inside the Swamp.”
Though the act, on its surface, seems innocent enough, imagine when a new administration comes in and the outrageous rule making where animal rights lobbyists will populate most of the political positions inside the United States Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency. One could even see out-of-control rule making on the part of the Department of Interior. Think about that—the rule making that would result in essentially doing away with meat as a food product because prudent animal husbandry could be construed as a federal crime. If one is involved in producing meat products for food, one could be put out of business overnight.
Adolph Hilter is recognized as a ruthless killer because we are taught that he brutally murdered 6 million human beings but you may be interested to know how he treated animals.
As reported in Vintage News October 2016:
“In 1933 the Nazis passed laws regulating the slaughter of animals. Hermann Goering announced an end to the “unbearable torture and suffering in animal experiments” and it was said that anyone who treated animals as inanimate property would be sent to a concentration camp.”
Among other things, the law forbade any unnecessary harm to animals, banned the inhumane treatment of animals in the production of movies, and outlawed the use of dogs in hunting. Cutting the tails and ears of dogs without anesthesia was also banned, and livestock were supposed to be killed humanely. Strangely, the Nazis were particularly concerned with the suffering of lobsters in restaurants. In 1936, a special law was passed regarding the correct way of dispatching lobsters and crabs and thus mitigating their painful deaths. Pets who were terminally ill were supposed to be euthanized.
I respect and appreciate animals as much as anybody on the planet but when humans start treating pets as a member of the family, it is dangerous to the human race. Reports currently indicate that more adult Americans sleep with their pet than with another adult human. We can protect a minnow, a snail, a sparrow (and thousands of other species), but we can’t or won’t protect humans. What does this say about our culture?
I do recognize that most of the members of Congress agree with my statements and may have been duped by the actions of those supporting the PACT Act. However, I wish to remind them and I am asking you to remind your elected officials that they are part of a “representative republic” and they have dropped the ball on this one. Do not lay this aside and say, “Yes, I need to get ahold of them soon.” Call now! It may be too late already.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
