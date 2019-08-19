I am writing this from the middle of Hollywood, California, where I have come for the premiere of a Forrest Film’s movie called “Bennett’s War.” I will have more about that soon but in the meantime I am going to my favorite approach—historical perspective.
Nobody even cares how California votes anymore because we all just accept that they will vote straight party Democrat, no matter what. I decided to find the history behind that and it is very interesting. For example, did you know that George H.W. Bush got California’s presidential vote in 1988?
Since the FDR era, California voters have swung one way or another for extended periods of time. In fact, starting with Richard Nixon it was Republicans that got the presidential vote until Bill Clinton.
Let’s keep in mind that California has an abundance of natural resources. It could be argued that the nation’s first oil field was in Los Angeles. Not the first oil well but certainly a great oil recovery system. During the 1930s the migration of farm families from the Great Plains were able to turn an otherwise arid desert into the greatest food-producing region in the world. This was accomplished through capture of snowmelt and irrigation of crops.
Still today, California is No. 1 in agricultural production, despite annual attempts by the government to eliminate farmers. Surprisingly, the state still ranks in the top 6 in oil production.
So why the change? Why does the state that harbors all of these natural resources thumb its nose and refuse to properly use them? While I am not completely sure, there are historians that consider the turning point to be 1992 when Bill Clinton won the California electoral votes.
They go on to credit massive unchecked immigration from many places with Asia and Mexico leading the way. Today the state is broke. They are broke because, in direct opposition to what built California into a prosperous state, give hand outs has been the failed policy of late.
While California wants to project the image of a state that is all red-carpet glamour, they are actually more like carpet-bag horror. While a very small percentage of extremely wealthy Hollywood famous live lives of excess and over-abundance, one-quarter of all Californians struggle to live without essential food, housing, clothing or medical care. Poverty and homelessness on the streets of the Golden State were brought about because of poor leadership, misguided agendas and a complete lack of respect and appreciation for the hard-working people that are trying to manage the natural resources to provide food, fiber and prosperity for the entire state.
Take a hard look behind the screen in California and you will see that the magic quickly disappears. Do we, as a nation, really want to follow this lead and plunge our people back into a Great Depression? Take down the smoke and mirrors and open your eyes to the reality of poor legislation and don’t let our elected officials spread this West Coast disease across our bountiful nation. We need to utilize the gifts the good Lord has given us to provide for the world and we can’t do that if we are saddled with unnecessary regulations.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
