When I agreed to join the ARISE USA tour I thought it would be really cool to sit on a bus and travel to 48 states and 85 different venues in a mere 114 days. A couple weeks in and I can say that it is way beyond cool and parts of it are exactly as I expected.
The best part is absolutely the people we meet along the way. Some old friends, tons of new friends and all with the same desire: to take this country back to the great nation it is meant to be. For 20 years I have been trying to find that perfect blend of urban and rural America and I think we’ve found it.
The prime example of that is my new best bud on this trip, a guy who grew up in Newark, New Jersey. Kevin Jenkins, founder of the Urban Health Alliance, comes from a different walk of life and yet we have made the best team possible. His most powerful message is that we must stop talking about whether folks are Black or white. We must start talking about the fact that we are Americans. We are human beings. All that division we are filled with on a daily basis is only designed to further divide us.
It is about freedom. Our liberties have been stifled and it has been on a slow simmer for generations. Some of us have been tuned in and have been watching it take place over a long period of time. Others are just now saying, “Oh, wait. What is happening?”
Since March 7, I am back to pounding the pavement after nearly a year hiatus, spending time with folks discussing the land grabs such as 30 x 30 and National Heritage Area but those audiences are mostly made up of the farmers and ranchers that are impacted. In every single one of our stops in 12 states I have talked about land grabs, concentration in the food systems, the amount of land the federal government owns and how much more it wants to control. The responses are priceless.
I have picked primarily rural areas to host these events because only about 10% of the people in the audience are engaged in agriculture. When I share the fact that the government currently owns 1 of every 3 acres in the nation, and wants to control another 30%, pure shock washes over their faces. Truly, even the greatest patriots in this nation have no idea how massive and manipulative the government already is in controlling our lives.
Nobody has stopped to think about such things as the dietary guidelines put forth by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The very foods the government has been demonizing, like animal protein and fat, are necessary for our cognition. By limiting our mental potential, it is easier to control the masses. The school lunch program is designed take out protein and essential fatty acids.
Cattle are the biggest target by the mind controllers because they utilize the largest land mass for production. No one has given a thought to the fact that grazers are vital to a healthy ecosystem, that without animals we have fewer plants, with fewer plants we have less carbon dioxide being utilized from the atmosphere. Not to mention that beef is the most nutrient dense food we can eat.
We are part of the cycle of life and we were given a brain that allows us to manage that cycle of life and everything the government is forcing us to do is an attempt to diminish that God given ability and remove us from control of our rights and our property.
In closing, I thought I was joining a tour for patriotism. In the first two weeks it became clear that we are on a mission trip for God. At each location, someone comes into our life that assists not only with the tour but in spreading the message that what this nation needs right now is to refocus on God and country. A bus headed toward refocusing our nation on the good Lord is one that I am very proud to be on.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
