You’ve likely heard many of the famous quotes on change such as “Change is inevitable. Growth is optional” by John Maxwell or Thomas Fuller’s words “All things are difficult before they are easy.”
These quotes and many others can be used to describe the recent changes in the AkSarBen Stock Show but perhaps none fit is as well as the words penned by Mandy Hale: “Change is painful, but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.”
Three short years ago, due to contract differences with the host facilities in Omaha, Nebraska, the AkSarBen Stock Show pulled up its roots in Omaha and moved to the amazing Nebraska State Fair grounds in Grand Island and it truly feels like this is where the show belongs. While naysayers had their doubts and, for the first year, those who weren’t sure it could be pulled off the way Omaha did it, may have stayed home, this year, the third year in Grand Island, but it’s clear that this is where the show should be.
I have shown livestock at AkSarBen since I was a kid when my dad loaded up a pickup with stock racks and a bunch of 4-H lambs and hauled us to the big city for the first time at about age 12. I have many fond memories of the years at AkSarBen including many wash rack water fights, a Dorset lamb that escaped the scale and darted through a long row of steers lined up to be checked in and the time my market hog (not nearly as showmanship worthy as the pigs kids show today) beat me to the show ring and was in the wash rack on the other side to be loaded on the semi before I even got through the gate.
My siblings and I always looked forward to our annual trip to this show. It was another opportunity to show our livestock but more importantly it was an opportunity to meet kids from all the states that border the great livestock state of Nebraska. We were always encouraged to wear shirts that highlighted our town, school or county so others would know where we were from. It was always interesting to run into kids I had shown against at AkSarBen when I was in college and they, too, were competing on their respective livestock judging teams. Agriculture is a pretty small world and those connections we make as kids can go a long way.
So from memory lane to last weekend’s show that featured a fantastic turnout of kids from 12 states includingMontana to Indiana and North Dakota to Arkansas. The staff prepared 906 exhibitor entry packets and almost 90% of them were picked up so our turnout was phenomenal. The judges who had never been the Grand Island before were so impressed with not only the facilities but the quality of livestock, top to bottom, that were shown by young people from across the Midwest. There were 20 different breeds of heifers that literally filled the ring for the selection of the Grand Champion Breeding Heifer and it was an impressive sight. Kids brought nearly 600 market and breeding hogs, just over 600 cattle, 36 pens of broilers and well over 1,000 sheep and goats.
Additionally there were 13 quiz bowl teams from seven states and 452 livestock judging contestants from 23 states. The numbers are amazing and I have no doubt they will soon exceed anything that was recorded in Omaha. We are Nebraska Strong and we pulled this off in a way that only the hard-working, dedicated, livestock folks of this great state possibly could.
While change can be difficult at times, when you work hard to make it better because of the opportunity afforded by the change, it can absolutely be a big win. So as the many banners and ribbons and satisfied show families leave Grand Island, the crew will get back to work and make sure next year is even better. If you’ve never been to this historic show, it’s time for a road trip. AkSarBen is born anew and we’ll see you in Grand Island next September!
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
