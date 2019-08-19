Well, folks, it’s fair season. This year, lucky Iowans had their state fair infiltrated with 2020 presidential hopefuls. That’s because Iowa is the first state to caucus.
Attending the fair, answering tons of questions, and of course eating fried fair food, is a rite of passage for anyone who wants to be president of the United States.
The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox is a must-stop place for candidates to be heard at the Iowa State Fair. And as most politicians do, candidates spoke at folks, not with them.
What did they have to say about agriculture?
Congressman Tim Ryan, from Ohio, told the crowd that modern agriculture is wrecking the environment.
When pressed on eating meat, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he abides by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report recommendation to eat less of it.
Prior to the Iowa State Fair, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren laid out her rural America plan, saying, “As president, I will lead a full-out effort to decarbonize the agricultural sector by investing in our farmers and giving them the tools, research and training they need to transform the sector—so that we can achieve the objectives of the Green New Deal to reach net-zero emissions by 2030.”
That should put fear into every farmer across the country.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said of her plan, “Rural communities will be the forefront of our nation’s fight against climate change and farmers and producers will be part of the solution to the greatest challenge of our time.”
Hello? Have you seen the innovative farming practices that farmers across the country implement to do their part?
Gillibrand didn’t bother to participate in the Senate Agriculture Committee’s climate change hearing in May. Gillibrand sits on this Committee.
So, once again, agriculture is the scapegoat. Maybe it’s because hopefuls assume they won’t be getting any big donor dollars from agriculture, so why not pick on them (as opposed to an industry that is likely to support their campaign)?
It sure is a pity that Democrats’ plans to stop or reduce climate change are directed at an industry that is responsible for a tiny percentage of the problem.
Democrats appear to be making a similar mistake they made in 2016. Then, they didn’t reach out to rural America.
However, several candidates visited farms during their time in Iowa—just not the type of farms that are responsible for feeding the world.
Warren visited a certified organic farm. California Sen. Kamala Harris visited a “sustainable agriculture” farm that touts “chemical free produce” and “sustainably-raised foods.”
I believe there is room for all production types in agriculture, but why not visit the types of farms that you think are contributing to climate change?
Have a conversation with those farmers. Ask them about their obstacles and challenges. Why only visit the farms that you think are farming that right way?
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
