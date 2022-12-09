Jerry Nine

We had our bred cow sale this past Tuesday and this was about the fifth week in a row that you can definitely see bred cows and pairs getting higher with more participation.

It stands to reason as you hear a lot of talk about how high they may be in the spring with some saying if not this spring then definitely high by the next year. Any cows that are thin to medium flesh and nice quality from 3 to 5 years old are going back to be bred. Most would breed the 2-year-olds but they will bring too much so they go to the feedlot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.