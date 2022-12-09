We had our bred cow sale this past Tuesday and this was about the fifth week in a row that you can definitely see bred cows and pairs getting higher with more participation.
It stands to reason as you hear a lot of talk about how high they may be in the spring with some saying if not this spring then definitely high by the next year. Any cows that are thin to medium flesh and nice quality from 3 to 5 years old are going back to be bred. Most would breed the 2-year-olds but they will bring too much so they go to the feedlot.
Even some of the 3-year-olds will go to the feedlot if they weigh under 1,000 pounds. Part of the 8- and 9-year-old cows are going back home and two months ago almost all of them were going to slaughter.
On the same day cattle futures were taking a tumble lower, I guess oil had been going down also for the past several days. It aggravates me when I hear the president announce he is going to let an American oil company drill in Venezuela. How about drilling here where the mineral owner gets to lease for drilling and getting a larger amount for that? Then whoever owns the land gets location damages, probably $20,000 to $50,000 depending on what part of the country he resides. Then if a well is made out of it the landowner gets pipeline damages. Wouldn’t it be nice to put that money in our economy instead of Venezuela?
A wife said to her husband, “Why do you not ever say to me, ‘Good to see you.’ I hear you say that lots of times to other people.” He said, “I do say that to you. I say, ‘’Good to see you… go.’”
Another wife told her husband, “You are not hard of hearing you are hard of listening.”
Last week the cop stopped me and said, “Are you drinking tonight?” So I said, “Why are you buying?”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
