Our bred cow market was a lot better this week. We sold some black and red Angus bred cows 4 and 5 years old and 5 to 7 months that brought $1,375 to $1,425 and some 6-year-old heavy cows brought $1,300.
Even our older bred cows, smooth and broken mouth, brought $800 to $900. A lot of you sending your old toothless cows directly to slaughter that are 5 months bred or more are leaving a lot on the table. Some of those cows that were old that brought $800 would have brought $450 as packer cows.
Last week the cash fat cattle trade was at $111 per hundredweight. The on feed report showed total feed at 101% with placements at 89%. The marketing was 100%. We are still letting the packer make $400 to $500 on every head he kills. If that doesn’t bother you it should. If these state and national organizations that claim to be working for you and they are not screaming that we cattlemen are getting cheated then wake up if that is the case then they are not working for you.
I don’t want to surprise you but I went to church in Oklahoma City last Sunday. The preacher was probably talking to me when he said the enemy or Satan can do more damage if he can steal your joy. You never do well or thrive if that happens. Then at that point you have to decide that you want your joy back and then do something about it to get it back.
The preacher said it is predicted that 100,000 churches will close in the United States with the effect of this virus.
After a church service on Sunday morning a young boy suddenly announced to his mother, “Mom, I have decided to become a minister when I grow up.” The mother said, “Well, that is good but what made you decide this?”
The young boy said, “Well, I’ll have to go to church anyway and I figure it will be more fun to stand up and yell than to sit down and listen to someone hollering.”
A 6-year-old boy was overheard reciting the Lord’s Prayer. The boy said, “And forgive us our trash passes as we forgive those who passed trash against us.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.