Trent Loos

When I heard that the All-American Beef Battalion was going to feed the Texas National Guard in Eagle Pass, I said I would be there.

First off, it has been far too long since I was part of feeding the troops and it was very rewarding once again to be a part of this tremendous endeavor. We fed 325 people on a November day in Eagle Pass—all members of the Texas National Guard who are there to assist the Border Patrol. What I witnessed was that the community of Eagle Pass truly benefits from the presence of the National Guard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.