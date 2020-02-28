This week, let’s take a break from politics, shall we? At least the impeachment proceedings are over, and (fingers crossed) Congress can do something meaningful.
Recently our nation’s capital is joining the country in celebrating National FFA Week. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are showing their support on social media. After all, agriculture is one of the most bipartisan policy areas across Congress.
Though the National FFA Organization is headquartered at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, it receives no federal funding. A lack of government intervention may be one of the reasons why it works so well.
From sports to entertainment, there are more FFA alumni than you may realize.
Do you enjoy the lazy tales of a certain lovable, fat orange cat? Well, the Garfield comic creator Jim Davis was a former FFA chapter president in Indiana.
Do you like to rock out to “The Boys of Summer” or “Hotel California”? The Eagles frontman Don Henley was a former FFA member in Linden, Texas.
How about “Don’t Take the Girl” or “Something Like That”? Country music artist Tim McGraw was a former FFA member in Start, Louisiana.
Do you wake up watching Fox & Friends? Co-anchor Steve Doocy was a former FFA member of Clay Center, Kansas.
We can’t forget one of the greatest athletes. Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson belonged to an FFA chapter in McAdory, Alabama. And, professional wide receiver Jordy Nelson belonged to the Riley County FFA chapter in Kansas.
Though several presidents have spoken to FFA members at the national convention, only one was an FFA member—President Jimmy Carter. Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump all have addressed the National FFA Convention during their time in the White House.
Though only 2% of the population is involved in agriculture, FFA membership across the country is booming. There are more than 700,000 FFA members across the country, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the FFA website. There are more than 450,000 alumni.
The top five states with largest number of FFA members are in the High Plains Journal subscriber area, including Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma. California and Georgia round out the top five states.
Today’s FFA is likely not the same as when you were a member. The organization has grown to support members pursuing careers not only careers in farming, but also forestry, agrimarketing, and communications—just to name a few. In total, FFA prepares its members for 235 careers in agriculture.
In 1965, African-Americans were allowed to join FFA, after merging with the New Farmers of America, which was the African-American organization. And in 1969, women were granted membership to FFA. Over time, National FFA annual membership dues have gone up from 10 cents in 1928 to $7 now.
People were encouraged to show their support or post a #ThrowbackThursday picture of you in FFA gear, and hashtag it with #FFAweek.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
