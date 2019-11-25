The American bison is having a moment in our nation’s capital right now.
The bison is America’s national mammal, and it has recently captured the attention of lawmakers and museums alike.
In October, the Smithsonian American Art Museum unveiled a new exhibit titled, “Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists.”
It features 19th-century paintings by George Catlin and other artwork by modern Native American artists and will run until April 12, 2020.
Also at the American Art Museum is the Buffalo sculpture by Alexander Phimister Proctor. A much larger statue replica of the buffalo sculpture stands tall at the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects the neighborhoods of Georgetown and Dupont Circle. The statue has been in place for over 100 years.
You may also recall from my column earlier this year, U.S. Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, received a stuffed bison head to display in his office. His colleague Sen. Mike Rounds, also has a stuffed bison head mounted on his office wall.
Sen. Thune’s bison head is on loan from the Slim Buttes Buffalo Ranch. There is a contest running online to give the bison head an official name. My vote? Doc Holliday.
Not only are stuffed bison hanging around Washington, but live bison are on display as well. Two females, Wilma and Zora, live at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Why bison at the zoo? Smithsonian Taxidermist William Temple Hornaday wanted to conserve the American bison and lobbied Congress to establish a national zoo, which came to fruition in 1889.
American bison were one of the first animals acquired by the National Zoo. Before moving to their current location near Rock Creek Park, the zoo’s bison roamed around on the National Mall.
Can you imagine bison wandering between the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial?
Hornaday, along with President Theodore Roosevelt, also established the American Bison Society to keep bison from going extinct in America. It was later reestablished in 2005.
The U.S. Senate also designated Nov. 2, 2019, as National Bison Day. The bipartisan resolution, led by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, “The resolution recognizes our national mammal, the North American bison, and its ecological, cultural and historic contributions,” according to a press release.
“A symbol of strength and dignity, the bison reflects the pioneering spirit exemplified by Americans throughout our history,” said Hoeven. “We worked to designate the bison as our national mammal and it’s fitting that we annually commemorate all that the bison means to our nation.”
Fellow senator from North Dakota, Kevin Cramer said, “The bison is a historic symbol of our nation and an iconic mammal in North Dakota. Our resolution honors the American bison for its environmental, economic and cultural significance.”
Now law, Hoeven also introduced the National Bison Legacy Act, which named the bison our national mammal.
The American bison can also be found on the official seal of the Department of the Interior, as well as two state flags.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
