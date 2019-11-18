The Nov. 9 weekend was a doozie for college football.
In the heartland, the Kansas State University Wildcats faced off against the Texas Longhorns. We won’t discuss that score.
In the South, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Louisiana State University Tigers faced off.
Prior to the Alabama-LSU matchup, two Republican senators placed a friendly wager.
If the Tide lost, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby would pay up with Conecuh sausage, made in Evergreen, Alabama.
If the Tigers lost, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said, “I am betting as much extra-spicy Popeyes fried chicken as the senator can eat. Popeyes chicken is among the best fried chicken God ever put breath in.”
You can always count on Kennedy to use language that grabs your attention.
Well, the Tigers squeaked out a win over the Tide with a 46-to-41 score, and just about everyone who is not an Alabama fan rejoiced.
Prior to the college football bets, there were a few World Series bets in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Wall Street Journal reporter Natalie Andrews tweeted, “Tim Kaine and Ted Cruz have a bet tonight on the World Series game. If the Astros win, Kaine will wear Astros gear and serve crab and whiskey to Cruz’s staff. If the Nats win, Cruz will wear Nationals gear and serve Texas BBQ and beer to Kaine’s staff.”
We know who lost that bet.
Of course, one member couldn’t let this be a friendly bet over food. Instead, she got political. The congresswoman who represents the District of Columbia, Eleanor Holmes Norton, made a bet with Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.
Holmes tweeted, “We have thrown down the gauntlet. I bet @JacksonLeeTX18 that our @Nationals will win the World Series. And when the Nats win, Rep. Jackson Lee and her staff will have to wear and take a photo in #DCstatehood t-shirts to spread statehood in Texas. Go Nats! #STAYINTHEFIGHT.”
Norton has been wrapped around the axle for years about Congress allowing the District of Columbia to become a state.
As of press time, there has been no evidence these bets have been fulfilled.
However, Holmes apparently made an additional wager with Texas Congressman Pete Olson. She tweeted a photo of Olson on bended knee, with the caption, “@RepPeteOlson, doing penance for the Houston Astros, got on his knee as a down payment for losing a bet after our Nats won the World Series. Stay tuned—we’re not through with Pete yet.”
Olson replied, “Sweet Eleanor, dear friend & Rayburn Building neighbor, I’m on bended knee as a Texas gentleman to apologize for my @astros bringing your Nats’ star free agent, #Houston native & fellow @RiceUniversity alum, Anthony Rendon, home to Space City, USA...”
For those who haven’t made good on their bets, let’s get on with it! As the old saying goes, the best way to eat a you-know-what sandwich is to eat it. Don’t wait, and don’t nibble.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
