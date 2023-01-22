Trent Loos

In the past week I have noticed an abnormal number of migratory fowl, particularly geese, flying north in mid-January. I had several folks reach out to me with strange bird sightings taking place. I started digging because another friend mentioned that maybe it was tied to the earth’s polarity shift.

That landed me right in the middle of some research on how the earth and its magnetic force truly work, how the energy surrounding earth protects us from devastating flying objects like extreme energy bursts from the sun, and how important iron really is in the big picture. This may be yet another fact about a healthy planet and human body that may be suppressed.

