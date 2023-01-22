In the past week I have noticed an abnormal number of migratory fowl, particularly geese, flying north in mid-January. I had several folks reach out to me with strange bird sightings taking place. I started digging because another friend mentioned that maybe it was tied to the earth’s polarity shift.
That landed me right in the middle of some research on how the earth and its magnetic force truly work, how the energy surrounding earth protects us from devastating flying objects like extreme energy bursts from the sun, and how important iron really is in the big picture. This may be yet another fact about a healthy planet and human body that may be suppressed.
Earth has two kinds of poles. The north and south magnetic poles, which affect things like navigation, drift and even switch places back forth over time. Earth’s other kind of pole is the axis around which the planet physically spins. It is reported that this occurs over the course of 300,000 years. What I am about to say is my opinion. The powers that be knew this shift was due and consequently had the timing of their man-made climate change narrative conveniently ready to roll out at the same time. People who just don’t take the time to research actually believe this nonsense.
The greatest family attractions in this country are, in fact, the result of some very serious climate change. For starters pick your mountain range. How about the Rocky Mountains? You reckon the day that the Grand Canyon occurred it was a great day in the neighborhood? For those who gather at Lake Tahoe, you might want to do a little history and look at the devastation that occurred to create that “gorgeous” get away location.
With all of that said, the thing that really hit me during this little research into science project was iron. It is currently estimated that over 20% of women globally suffer from anemia during their reproductive life. According to the National Library of Medicine/National Center for Biotechnology Information:
Iron is vital for almost all living organisms by participating in a wide variety of metabolic processes, including oxygen transport, DNA synthesis, and electron transport. However, iron concentrations in body tissues must be tightly regulated because excessive iron leads to tissue damage, as a result of formation of free radicals. Disorders of iron metabolism are among the most common diseases of humans and encompass a broad spectrum of diseases with diverse clinical manifestations, ranging from anemia to iron overload and, possibly, to neurodegenerative diseases.
In recent years we have learned about the therapy called hyberbaric chamber “oxygen” therapy. In a nutshell we have learned that the greatest method of healing the human body is by assisting oxygen flow and even forcing oxygen into all the cells in the body. So it stands to reason that iron, through dietary consumption, would be vitally important. The greatest level of heme iron that gets right to work in the body is animal products. In fact, all who have any clue on this topic understand that beef tops the list and the next top 10 items all come from meat or seafood.
In closing, how did I jump from geese flying north in January to beef as the health food that we need on a daily basis? It turns out that iron is the most abundant element in the earth’s mass at 30% and ironically—or not—oxygen is the most abundant at 46% of the earth’s crust. This is the reason other planets in the solar system have jealousy and envy for earth because iron, in balance with magnesium, enables life on earth. It is the iron on earth that keeps the birds flying and the humans functioning.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com
