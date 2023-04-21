Cowboy Headshots / Cattlemen's Beef Board 2022

John Ferry. (Photo by Mark Stahl Photography.)

My family has been farming and ranching outside of Corinne, Utah since 1900—that’s 123 years, when you do the math. Today, JY Ferry & Son, Inc. is a farming, feeding, ranching, and wetlands and wildlife operation. My brother, Ben, my son, Joel, and I jointly manage our land resources with a cooperative and sustainable approach.

Holistic synergy is what we seek on a daily basis. We’ve always believed that the land itself is the greatest resource any farming or ranching operation has. And as a member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and co-chair of the Beef Checkoff’s Consumer Trust Committee, I know that consumers are very concerned with beef’s environmental impact. As a beef producer, I also know I must do my part to let those consumers know how much we care about our land, our animals and our environmental responsibility.

