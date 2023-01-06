Jerry Nine

We are starting another year with most of us badly needing moisture.

Cattle prices are basically good with calves selling at a very good price particularly on steers long weaned from 350 to 500 pounds. Feeders are selling good enough that it is hard to lock in a profit. Fat cattle are selling better than they have in a long time, but we still have a problem with the packer monopoly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.