Naomi Blohm

The most recent Cattle on Feed Report was mostly in line with expectations. Supplies of cattle in this country continue to be on the historically smaller side. The “on feed” number came in at 97%, the “placement” number at 96%, and the “marketed” number came in at 90%.

With no bullish or bearish surprises in the report, the market had little reason to extend the recent rally, nor was there a fundamental reason to see a price setback. Going forward, live cattle futures price direction is likely going to depend what cash beef prices do over the next week and month. 

