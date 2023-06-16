This past weekend I attended the Livestock Marketing Association auctioneer contest held in Arcadia, Florida. It was a very well run auction where 31 contestants get to auction 10 drafts of cattle.
Then the judges pick the best 10 auctioneers from that sale and also the day before in an interview. Then the final 10 get to auction several more drafts of cattle. Later that evening they announce the winners. The world champion winner was Jacob Massey from Petersburg, Tennessee. He received $6,000 in cash and the use of a GMC pickup for the upcoming year plus several other prizes.
The reserve champion hails from Canada. It was Dean Edge of Rimbey, Alberta. The third place winner was our very own auctioneer Sixto Paiz from Portales, New Mexico, who comes every Thursday and auctions the entire sale. There were a lot of extremely good auctioneers at the contest. Next year’s contest will be held at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Cattle futures for December fat cattle on Tuesday was $180.50 with April fat cattle at $185.50. Killing cows and bulls are a very good price and anything young enough to go to the feedlot whether it be cutting bulls up to 1,200 pounds and 2- and 3-year-old heifers or young cows.
Earlier in the week, feeder cattle at the sales were basically steady, which is the first time in many weeks that feeder cattle haven’t been a lot higher each week.
Here is a list of things that our employees at the sale have said they learned from their moms. One said her mom taught religion. She said, “You better pray that comes out of the carpet.” Another guy said his mom taught him about time. She would say, “If you don’t straighten up, I am going to knock you into the middle of next week.” Another said her mother taught her logic. She said, “Because I said so, that’s why.” Another said mom taught her about the weather. She would say, “This room of yours looks like a tornado went through it.” Another said her mother taught her the circle of life. She would say, “I brought you into this world and I can take you out.” Another said his mother taught him about anticipation. Mom would say, “Just wait till we get home.” Another said mom learned about receiving. She would say, “You are going to get it when you get home.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
