Jerry Nine

This past weekend I attended the Livestock Marketing Association auctioneer contest held in Arcadia, Florida. It was a very well run auction where 31 contestants get to auction 10 drafts of cattle.

Then the judges pick the best 10 auctioneers from that sale and also the day before in an interview. Then the final 10 get to auction several more drafts of cattle. Later that evening they announce the winners. The world champion winner was Jacob Massey from Petersburg, Tennessee. He received $6,000 in cash and the use of a GMC pickup for the upcoming year plus several other prizes.

