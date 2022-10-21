There is a lot going on in the United States that I do not like going on.
This open southern border we have going on will haunt us for many years and may change America from what it once was. If you want to do harm to America then what better time than now to get your people scattered through the United States. You wouldn’t have to be a member of a terrorist group to be one who comes across to do evil.
There is not a doubt in my mind that there are terrorist groups who are plotting to use some innocent people who are coming across and pay them big money to carry out their schemes. We have to get control of this.
The other big item is what is our government doing by buying oil from countries that hate us. Two years ago, we were energy independent and now look what we have. I am not against wind energy but let’s have a balance.
Give incentives to drill for oil and gas here in the U.S. and start building refineries that can handle it. When you drill here, gas companies have to buy leases from mineral owners. Then they have to pay the landowner to put pipelines across their land. Then gas company pays its people to drill for oil or gas. Then they hire lots of workers. It boils down to are you for America or countries that in some cases may hate us. It’s a no-brainer.
With these elections coming up, in my opinion, whether you are a Christian or not I hope candidates like what most Christians stand for. And for that reason I think forget whether the candidate is a Democrat, Republican, or Independent and vote for the person who believe in God and care about America.
If we don’t get radical left-wing ideas out of our government then we are in trouble.
It is important to keep God in America and politics or I fear my kids will live in a communist country.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
