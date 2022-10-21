Jerry Nine

There is a lot going on in the United States that I do not like going on.

This open southern border we have going on will haunt us for many years and may change America from what it once was. If you want to do harm to America then what better time than now to get your people scattered through the United States. You wouldn’t have to be a member of a terrorist group to be one who comes across to do evil.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.