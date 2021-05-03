There was something very special about watching our Landri run in a recent high school track meet. The only downside was that only Landri ran on Monday because it was an invitation only meet but on Friday both girls will compete in the conference meet.
Even in Nebraska, where activities and events have been more free than most other states, the high schoolers have been dealt an unfair blow in the past year and a half. Watching teammates, parents, grandparents, coaches and fans cheer for their favorites on this warm, sunny day was truly refreshing. I am cherishing these opportunities more this year because, like everyone else, we were forced to realize that they may be taken away in a split second because of some government whim.
The other reason I am cherishing this sport is the fact that my attendance at my favorite summertime sport will be limited this year because of an important decision I have made. I enjoy nothing more than sitting in a lawn chair beside a softball field, watching my girls play. Fortunately for modern technology, I hope I won’t have to miss seeing the games but I won't be there in person.
We have decided that in order to save the republic, we must motivate the masses to show up and be heard. I have witnessed more people wearing caps that say, “We the People” in the past six months than I have in my 55 years on earth. It is that fire in the belly that allowed us to make the decision to join the “2021 Arise USA: Resurrection Tour.” The tour will focus on and promote constitutional counties, faith, family and freedom.
On May 16, we will embark from Atlanta, Georgia, in three tour buses and set sail for 111 days with 84 scheduled stops to spread the message of freedom. The message, by the way, is not something new but rather one that was penned on Sept. 17, 1787, at the signing of the United States Constitution. It very clearly delegates the power to the people and implores them to exercise their rights to a representative republic at the local level.
I anticipate that there will be a core group of seven speakers at each stop and hundreds of local folks joining us on stage to share the message.
I will personally be contacting the county sheriff of each county we plan to stop in on our tour and if they don't see us as a partner in motivating folks to stand and be heard, we will seek another venue. It is also important to note that this is not a “conservative” or “liberal” movement but rather an American movement. The truth of the matter is that we are a nation of laws and all we ask is that the laws that are on the books be enforced.
I look forward to joining my fellow Americans on the trail to bring the message of faith, family and freedom to every breathing human being who wants to hear it and I hope to see you out there at some point during the journey. I will be posting our progress on my blog site LoosTales.BlogSpot.com and there is information on that page about how you can contribute to making this tour happen. While I don’t enjoy asking any of you for donations, we have reached the point where I believe we have one opportunity to get this right and the time is now.
Just as in the track meet, the success of our kids being able to cross the finish line as winners in this race of life is dependent upon our stepping up and making it happen. So, I am encouraging you to arise USA and join the fight.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
