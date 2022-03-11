If you listen to the chatter of Russia invading Ukraine, if you hear that China is invading Taiwan and destroying computer chip production, if you hear that HIV is making a comeback then I have the cure: Turn it off.
I will tell you right now that something is happening in the Ukraine. I will share with you one fact that no one can deny. The Russian invasion is occurring at the most critical time possible for food production. Gregg Doud, former ambassador for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, said Ukraine is in the planting season. Without question, Ukraine is huge in the world production of food and this invasion occurred at the most important time of planting season. Why? Well, we can speculate but let's focus on what we actually know.
We know that Farm Service Agency offices are currently recruiting farmers to re-sign their acres to the Conservation Reserve Program at accelerated rates, taking acres out of food production. We know that the federal government has announced they are willing to spend $445 million to destroy four dams in the Klamath River on the California-Oregon border that not only irrigate crops but also produce electricity. You can call all of this anecdotal evidence if you like but I call it a serious trend in the reduction of food production, implemented by our federal government using our tax dollars.
I might also mention that the White House has pushed the Russians to the point of ceasing all exportation of fertilizer to the United States, accounting for a full 40% of the fertilizer used in this country for raising crops. You can cripple the infrastructure of food production for only so long until you have a food shortage. I have news for you: It is here now.
It is clear to me today that the timing of everything going down is not by accident. Ukraine is in their most important time of crop planting. The House did not revamp their next COVID spending bill simply to include aid for the Ukraine just to help people being bullied by Russia.
Yes, I believe there are no coincidences. How in the world can it be that the Russians actually hold the key to the future of global independence?
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
