Letter

Remember the huge backlash in 2017 over the Bureau of Land Management’s “Planning 2.0 regulations?” One of the major concerns was that the BLM could use those planning rules to eliminate all use by creating ambiguous standards for multiple use that were left to absolute agency discretion.

There was so much outcry that Congress passed a bill under the Congressional Review Act, which the president signed, repealing the BLM Planning 2.0 regulations. Rather than learning its lesson, the BLM is at it again.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.