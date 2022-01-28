We are dry. And I am at the point a snow would be very welcome. And if the snow blows off the fields with the wind maybe we can grow something in the bar ditch and bale whatever is there.
The government has challenged meat packers with rising retail meat prices coupled with historic packer margins and softer cash prices for cattle and calls it exploitation of consumers and farmers.
The North American Meat Institute says consumers saw increased meat prices in 2021 because of labor shortages, greater consumer demand, supply chain problems and other factors experienced by most sectors of the economy.
In my opinion, the truth of the matter is the big four packers took advantage of cattlemen simply because they can and they have gotten a lot more ruthless in recent years; in other words the greedy get greedier. They could care less whether you and I survive.
Luckily our futures have feeder cattle at very high levels in the fall, which allows ranchers and farmers to grow cattle even though grain prices are high. Normally when it gets very dry then our futures also are low, which gives most cattlemen not much incentive to want to keep their smaller cattle and sell them.
The preacher said Sunday that the devil knows he is losing in the end so he is going after you hard while he still has time. He said if you go through stuff but do not grow through stuff you will more than likely go through it again.
As long as you are green and trying to learn you are growing. But when you think you are ripe and have learned it all then you are ripe and then you are rotting.
There was a blonde gal sipping gin a bar wondering why she only had three sisters and her brother has four.
I was told this morning that you know it is cold outside you step on dog crap and you roll your ankle. I told him maybe he needs a smaller dog.
A bad day with a bald head is better than a good day with a man bun.
Two elderly women were out driving a large car and both could barely see over the dashboard. They came to a red light and went through it. The passenger lady thought, “Am I losing it? I think that light was red?” Then they went through another red light and then a third one.
Finally, the passenger asked, “Mildred, weren’t those lights red?” Mildred said, “I don’t know I am driving.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
