Jerry Nine

I was very disappointed when it appeared we had a fairly good chance for moisture and again we got nothing.

One weather reporting app said we received 55 hundredths. Well, they got the 55 right but not the other. It was a drop of moisture every 55 feet. I realize the weatherman doesn’t have the final say—God does.

