I was very disappointed when it appeared we had a fairly good chance for moisture and again we got nothing.
One weather reporting app said we received 55 hundredths. Well, they got the 55 right but not the other. It was a drop of moisture every 55 feet. I realize the weatherman doesn’t have the final say—God does.
I drove south of El Reno, Oklahoma, close to the Texas line and the wheat looked very good from 6- to 8-inches tall and most places there were cattle it looked like I needed to send some more cattle. A lot of our wheat looks like it was planted two weeks ago and has spots where it didn’t come up—the joy of being a farmer. But come to think of it no one that farms close to where I farm has ever accused me of being a farmer.
Oklahoma National Stockyards sold 5,700 cattle on Monday, which would be extremely light for the middle of March when most years they could have huge runs coming off wheat. A year ago, it had sold 8,458 cattle but I think some years it could have easily have 10,000 to 15,000 head this time of year.
Our bred cow and pair market is still good for as dry as it is in our area. Our 3- to 5-year-old cows that were bred five to seven months brought $1,600 to $1,675 per head. Killing cows and bulls were higher again this week.
Before the sale started one rancher said, “Will the slaughter cows and bulls be higher today?” I said, “That is hard to tell because it is easy to judge the numbers they are getting across the U.S. with the numbers we are selling here in our area and they aren’t always comparable. Plus, I can’t see what they are selling meat for compared to before.”
The other day during the World Cup Final a man made his way to his seat right next to the pitch. He sat down noticing the seat next to him is empty. So he leans over and asks the neighbor if someone will be sitting there. No, says the neighbor.
“That’s incredible,” said the man. “Who in their right mind would have a seat like this for the final and not use it?”
The neighbor said, “Well actually, the seat belongs to me. I was supposed to come with my wife, but she passed away. This is the first World Cup Final we haven’t been together since we got married.”
The man said, “Oh, I’m so sorry to hear that. That’s terrible but couldn’t you find someone else to take her seat?” The man shakes his head and says, “No, they are all at the funeral.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
