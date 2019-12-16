Citing health reasons, three-term U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, from Georgia, is retiring at the end of 2019, a couple years shy of the end of his term.
Isakson’s retirement will create a unique set of political circumstances for the increasingly battleground state of Georgia. In November 2020, Georgians will need to elect both U.S. senators, all of their congressmen and congresswomen, and vote for a president.
Aside from the U.S. Senate and the state of Georgia losing a reliable, bipartisan lawmaker and all around good man, Sen. Isakson leaves behind a void in the chairmanships of both the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Ethics Committee.
The Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairmanship will be taken over by Jerry Moran, from Kansas, but the Ethics Committee chairmanship remains a mystery.
Isakson chaired the Ethics Committee for three terms but cannot find anyone to take his place.
Ultimately, the chairman will be picked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, from Kentucky. However, the pickings are slim when it comes to Republican senators who want the job.
Why does no one want the job? It’s power in Washington, after all!
Well, would you want to be responsible for investigating your colleagues and their staffs that you work with on a daily basis?
When Washington publication “The Hill” asked Republican senators about taking over the Ethics Committee gavel, their responses were less than warm.
“Are you kidding? Are you kidding? I’d rather have a root canal,” said Sen. James Inhofe, from Oklahoma, and the Armed Services Committee chairman.
“I’ve been on the damn committee for now, what, 22 years? It’s a Senate record. Everybody else gets on and gets off, and they won’t let me get off,” said the always colorful Sen. Pat Roberts from Kansas and Agriculture Committee chairman.
“Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, from Iowa, and Finance Committee chairman.
In 1965, the Ethics Committee, then known as the Select Committee on Standards and Conduct, began writing standards of conduct for the U.S. Senate.
Unlike other congressional committees, the Ethics Committee has an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. The chairman is always of the majority party, and the vice chairman is always of the minority party. With only six members, it is much smaller than other congressional committees.
The Ethics Committee’s work is low profile but can quickly become thrust into the national spotlight if a scandal warrants looking into.
In 2018, do you recall when Sen. Bob Menendez, from New Jersey, landed in hot water by accepting gifts without approval in exchange for political favors? It was the Ethics Committee who admonished him.
In his farewell speech to Sen. Isakson, fellow Georgian Sen. David Perdue said that Isakson’s initial advice to him was, “Keep your head down, your mouth shut, and don’t ever vote against the farm bill.”
Sage advice, Mr. Isakson.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
