Trent Loos

It wasn’t widely recognized but the usual cities and regions of the nation did have a celebration for the 18th annual National Day of the American Cowboy. For example, the cowboy state of Wyoming, celebrated with the kickoff of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

For towns with history and museums like Oklahoma City, Fort Worth and a number of the towns instrumental along the Chisholm Trail like Tulsa, Enid, and Emporia as well as Albuquerque and College Station the recognition of the Day of the Cowboy just didn’t amount to much. In Minot, opening day of the North Dakota State Fair paid tribute to the iconic image of the American cowboy.

