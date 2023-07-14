More and more and at a very fast pace our country is moving toward communism, in my opinion. You may pass that thought off by saying that I am just radical. I think so many people are being manipulated at the highest degree and I challenge you to quit thinking Republican or Democrat and start thinking about the survival of America as a free country.
Money talks to most people in power and our freedom is being sold out, in my opinion. If you have people that hate America and also have an unlimited money source they can easily change America from what it used to be to the direction we could be headed toward.
One of the first ways they do this is to get control of the news media. Secondly you get every high up politician in your hip pocket where you control the shots and they don't. Social media in a lot of ways has been good but in more ways it is the easiest way to put filth in young children at a very young age brain-washing them to have less respect for themselves and others and also less respect for life in general.
If you sit back and do nothing you are being lazy. The one thing you can do is pray every day that God will help us get out of this mess before it is too late. I love America. And that is why you have so many from a lot of countries willing to risk their life and the lives of their family just to have a chance to live in freedom.
April 26 we got our first rain after a terrible long drought. Before that some cattlemen were almost at a point as if they thought it would never rain again. A lot of ranchers had said in April that they could go one or two more weeks before they would sell all their cattle or several more. But since that first rain just north of Laverne one man said he had a little over 20 inches. Just south of us 40 miles another small area got 10 inches in two days. And this morning one said they had 10 inches in July so far. Never take that for granted. And I hope you will tell God thank you. Our grass looks as good as I have ever seen and particularly for mid-July.
One older woman said to her husband, “Honey let’s run upstairs and make love.” The husband said, “Good grief, I can't do both.”
My sister was going this morning to see about getting a knee replacement. She called her husband at the cafe to see if he was ready to go. I hollered down to the other end of the table to her, so he put it on speaker phone. I said, “Sandra, are you sure they have any molds that large for your knee?” I was just trying to help her out.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.