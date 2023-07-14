Jerry Nine

More and more and at a very fast pace our country is moving toward communism, in my opinion. You may pass that thought off by saying that I am just radical. I think so many people are being manipulated at the highest degree and I challenge you to quit thinking Republican or Democrat and start thinking about the survival of America as a free country.

Money talks to most people in power and our freedom is being sold out, in my opinion. If you have people that hate America and also have an unlimited money source they can easily change America from what it used to be to the direction we could be headed toward.

