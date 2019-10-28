Reading this article for the past several months you would probably think that I am a very negative person. In fact, the opposite is true.
But dealing with the cattle market is a lot like raising kids. If it’s negative you can’t sit around and make believe everything is positive. You have to confront the problem and hopefully then everything will get better.
One cattleman that feeds and grazes cattle said to me this past week, “Don’t you find it quite interesting that the packer has fairly willingly put $1 or $2 per hundredweight on the fat cattle market each week.”
I agree by that he meant with finally getting some chatter stuff going on about packer and retailer manipulation of the market he thinks they are willingly adding money to fat cattle to slow down or stop this negative news. The packer and retailers are definitely very intelligent and smart enough to do so.
And I guarantee you if it was evident a packinghouse was being built they would immediately add $20 per hundredweight to the fat cattle market. One man said he has heard talk that if a packinghouse was to be built that they would suspect they have enough power or stroke it might be impossible to get approval to build. That question should be addressed now to the government.
The feeder cattle market was a lot better. Also, weaned and unweaned calves were better also. But the cattle bringing the extra high figures are the true grass yearling or an 80-day or longer weaned calf if it is going into the feedlot.
A calf weaned 45 to 60 days going to wheat may be long enough for a lot of cattlemen grazing wheat. I don’t make the rules just telling you what I see. Killing cows and bulls were several dollars per hundredweight cheaper but it happens every year when too many are selling.
Women are like phones. They like to be held and touched often. But if you push the wrong button you will definitely get disconnected.
Ted was a dishonest lawyer so he bribed a man on the jury to hold out for a charge of manslaughter as opposed to the charge of murder, which was brought by the state. One carried a penalty of 15 years while the other was life sentence.
After several days they returned the manslaughter verdict. Ted paid the juror and asked him if it was difficult to convince the other jurors to see it his way. The juror said, “Yes, it was hard to convince them. The other 11 wanted to acquit.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.