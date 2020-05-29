If someone happens to be talking to President (Donald) Trump this week would you please tell him that I would like to feed five pens of cattle with him in the feedlot.
And I am quite sure at the end of that six months when he sees how much we invested and if it’s like the past several years how much we lost then I am quite certain on Day 181 there would definitely be some changes made. And, oh, by the way, if he could finance them that would be better cause after these past five years, well, let’s just say I am out of money.
Even though I don’t want the government in our business I am thankful for the stimulus money for farmers, ranchers and cattle feeders. But let’s not lose sight of the real problem and not concentrate on the fact that the government needs to bust up the monopoly in the cattle packing house industry. And it has to change the fact of foreign countries owning our food source and supply. Owning our food supply could be more powerful than guns and weapons.
If the packinghouse industry had not been taking advantage of cattle being sold out of the feedlot we would not need any government assistance.
Thankfully we received some rain last week and this week and it covered a fairly large area.
When this virus thing started one of my auctioneers that likes to play jokes and also is single texted me from his phone. It said, “Oh, by the way Jerry this is Cash’s dad and he has contracted the coronavirus and will not be able to be at your sale this week. He will let you know when he can return.”
I pretty well knew it was a joke so I texted him back and said, “I would have sooner thought he would have gotten aids before the coronavirus. But now that he is getting older, he is probably doing more handshakes than the other.”
After a week into this coronavirus thing I sent a friend this message, “I’m giving up drinking until this is over.” Then I resent that message to say this, “Sorry, bad punctuation. I’m giving up. Drinking until this is over.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
