Naomi Blohm

Since the beginning of March, December 2023 corn futures have been trading in a very mild 20-cent trading range. The market seems to be content with holding steady in the short term.

On the supply side, the United States is still dealing with nine grain and oilseed commodities with historically tight old crop ending stocks, just like last year. So, the importance of a perfect spring for planting corn, and great weather this summer is paramount in order to improve supplies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.