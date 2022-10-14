Every week during every game, I hear the same sentiment. “Keep driving. Keep pushing forward. Stay aggressive.” In simple form, these voices are football fans. Instead, I think they are words centered on passion. A conviction also heard from our neighbor farmer or rancher, local banker, history teacher, nurse, agronomist or small business owner. And although it feels like another Friday night of lights, the fact of the matter is, no matter who we are or what we do, if we stand still—we will be left standing behind.
A few months ago, High Plains Journal was informed of shortages from our paper supplier and a lack of press availability from our printer. This news posed a threat to the promises we make every week to you. It threatens reliability, timeliness, and quality of our product and brand.
These promises are a part of our heritage and the essential markets we have served for more than 75 years. It is also why we devoted time to find a better way. We were aggressive in our analysis, our conversations with readers and business partners. Committed to preserving tradition and applying passion to push forward and drive toward a path to win.
This is a special time. This is an opportunity to reinvest and improve our product at the same time we honor our past. In the month of November, you will be able to experience these new developments firsthand. You will enjoy the same cornerstone content, but quickly recognize new features, a print and digital publish date made available the same day, an easier to read format, and greater reliability. Plus, a new size that is easier to handle and a quality unmatched in the industry.
As you know, the balance between tradition and change is tricky. Tradition has proven results and is consistent. At the same time, by understanding the value behind each tradition, you can find new opportunities. Our economic environment has forced nearly all of us to modify cropping systems and operation practices. If it is not rising prices of nitrogen, fuel or feed, then maybe it’s inventory shortages or drought conditions. Either way, you push. You drive. You stay aggressive and move forward. You are proactive when you see challenges and yet remain committed to what got you where you are.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “There are many ways of going forward, but only one way of standing still.” He couldn’t be more right about the game, business and life. We are excited to share these advances with you and consider them investments as much in our organization as we do in you and your operation. We are thrilled to be in a position to thrive, be agile and continue to advocate for High Plains farm and ranch communities. We are blessed to have a family that includes you and an opportunity that keeps all of us moving forward.
