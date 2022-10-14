ZacStuckyMugshot.jpg

Every week during every game, I hear the same sentiment. “Keep driving. Keep pushing forward. Stay aggressive.” In simple form, these voices are football fans. Instead, I think they are words centered on passion. A conviction also heard from our neighbor farmer or rancher, local banker, history teacher, nurse, agronomist or small business owner. And although it feels like another Friday night of lights, the fact of the matter is, no matter who we are or what we do, if we stand still—we will be left standing behind.

A few months ago, High Plains Journal was informed of shortages from our paper supplier and a lack of press availability from our printer. This news posed a threat to the promises we make every week to you. It threatens reliability, timeliness, and quality of our product and brand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.