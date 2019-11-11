The deck is stacked against us in today’s modern visual world. In 2019 the biggest change in my media presence would clearly be posting more videos and pictures.
A recent guest on my “Rural Route Radio” program, who only knows about farming/ranching by what she sees on social media, pointed out a couple of interesting facts worth exploring. With today’s digital media and programs like Photoshop for photo editing, we are all sitting ducks when it comes to images. They say, “A picture is worth a thousand words” but I say, “Let’s make sure we share our thousand words.”
I know for a fact that a majority of folks are quite “guarded” in the images we put out there about our farming operations. The other end of the spectrum is my friend from Gayville, South Dakota, who, in 2019, has really ramped up his posts. His name is Jim Petrik and he does a great job posting real life photos of the good and the bad. For anyone who knows Petrik, this statement will not come as a shock but what makes his posts so good is that he tells a story with each one. He puts the images into context and, from where I sit, that is a major plus for agriculture.
I honestly believe a ton of the image issues we currently suffer through is because, for generations, only the best images were shown. Go to any trendy restaurant today and the pictures on the wall are frequently of farming in yesterday; father standing there in a white shirt, family by his side with a stack of hay in the background. That is staged. Everyday life on a farm is more dirty than clean. Today when the anti’s post photos or videos of negatively staged images, the consuming public cannot relate.
So that brings up the real question: How do we go forward knowing that any photo, video or image could be hijacked? There is a risk no doubt. However, I would remind you that there is also risk (most likely greater) by jumping in your vehicle and driving down the road, yet we do that more times today than ever before, without ever thinking about it. I know that many folks are worried that something may be seen and taken out of context. That will happen.
That radio friend I mentioned who is learning from farmers and ranchers posts about the real world of food production saw a picture I posted of pigs being moved from the farrowing house to the nursery in a 3-point hitch cart. I didn’t pull a Petrik (complete with definition) but instead I just posted the image. That caused her to ask how long the pigs will live in that crate because they looked really crowded. Well, the answer was about five minutes until they get to their new condo but because I didn’t tell the story that went with the picture, it caused concern.
I am very willing to post real world photos and I encourage discussion. I am not concerned about what folks might say if they see something that does not make sense or is taken out of context. If you really want to test that theory, post a picture of butchering in the yard next time. The problem is that we have is a disconnect and as primal as this sounds, folks go to the grocery store for meat but they don’t know an animal’s life was taken to provide that. I don’t hide that, I celebrate it because we do it with respect and never take for granted what the animals provide.
While I may pretend to have all the answers on this topic, there is one aspect that I don’t know about for sure. There will be some folks with ill intent that take feedlot pictures, for example, and edit them to make the scene look completely different than it really is. Cattle in a feedlot, no matter how clean and dry the yard is, will always be an image that consumers struggle with. People believe that cattle are meant to roam freely and eat grass. That image provides very fertile ground to share exactly how much the animal’s life is improved by the feedlot period. In fact, you and I know that you could open the gate and if feed and water are available in the yard, most steers will not stray far.
What we are dealing with is the same thing that my very first column 19 years ago was about: Anthropomorphism. Folks see cattle in a yard, sows in a crate or chickens in a cage and they think about how they would not want to be confined in such a manner. At the end of the day, the animals that provide sustenance to our life only really want three things for their life: protection from elements and predators (which includes their own species); feed and water; and reproduction. Those are the only things that matter to a food animal and the more honest-to-goodness images we can share to exemplify that, the better off we all will be.
So let’s keep posting and let’s make sure we share enough of the story to answer a few of the questions that will come up but leave enough untold that it opens a window for discussion with someone who doesn’t have the benefit of living the life every day so we can be the ones guiding their thoughts and decisions instead of leaving it up to our adversaries.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
