Christmas is a time most families get together. Often they eat a big meal. Some families remind each other of the real meaning of Christmas—the birth of Jesus Christ—while others sit and watch football and whatever else to make the day enjoyable. For some it is the first year without a loved one. If you know of someone like that try to do something nice for them.
2020 was a very trying year for most everyone. With COVID-19 and politics getting in the middle of that to the election. Still, we live in the greatest land of all. We have freedoms a lot of people will never know.
Most of us have plenty to eat but there are lots that are hungry, which is pathetic for all we throw away. I was in the city last weekend and a homeless man walked by a trashcan and had opened up take-out container looking at the food left inside to see if it was edible. I walked on by not wanting to look and see if he ate something. And as I think now I should have went into the convenience store and bought him something to eat. Some places, however, don’t want them hanging around cause too many homeless or beggars are sometimes bad for business.
Our country seems to be getting further away from God all the time. I heard a statistic that something like 67% of kids between 18 and 25 do not believe in God. However, I know some of them would seek God’s help if they had a catastrophe.
I do think 2021 will look better in some eyes as most of the big news channels will not be bashing the president no matter what he does.
I thought you should know the light at the end of the tunnel has been shut off due to budget cuts.
My wife is so negative. I remembered the car seat, the stroller and the diaper bag. Yet all she can talk about is how I forgot the baby.
I went in to get an application for a job the other day. They asked me who did I want to be notified in case of an emergency. I said, “a very good doctor.”
If 4 out of 5 people suffer from diarrhea, does that mean the fifth one enjoys it?
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
