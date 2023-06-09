Beef steaks and veggies

(Photo courtesy of Cattlemen's Beef Board.)

As consumers are lighting up their charcoal and gas grills for a slice of beef, pork, lamb or poultry we are in one of those periods where prices are good across most sectors.

Of course, there are headwinds for consumers—concerns over a possible recession— and the impact of inflation. Contributor Naomi Blohm noted in her recent Ag Finance column it was just one year ago that consumers were driven to purchase steaks for the summer holidays but now they are seeking less expensive cuts of beef, including hamburger, chucks and rounds. Higher values are seeing some pullback.

