I told my youngest son that I was proud of him because on Mother’s Day he sent flowers to two mothers who had lost their sons who were about his age.
One son was murdered nine years ago, and he has sent flowers to his mother every year on Mother’s Day. The other mother lost her son a little over a year ago in a four-wheeler accident. This has to be a bad day for these moms, and I really appreciate him thinking about them and trying to make their day better.
Last Sunday, on Mother’s Day, a friend asked me to help him in Oklahoma City to cook for the homeless. So immediately after church we went and set up a cooker and cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for three hours. It was good, but that is also definitely a different world.
One lady announced to us that her name was Precious. So Precious wanted two hamburgers and two hotdogs. Pretty soon my friend hollered over at her and said, “Baby Doll, do you want another hamburger and sure enough Precious or Baby Doll wanted another hamburger. Now I’ve been out on Saturday night dancing a lot, but I didn’t know Precious or Baby Doll looked like that.
We still need some more rain. You don’t have to go very far east before they are in good shape with rain. In fact, 150 miles east they were too wet. I heard one rancher ask this morning, “Have you priced any hay yet.” He was saying it looked like it will be hideously high, and it may be scarce in our area. However, over east, as soon as they dry out and it stays warm they will definitely have grass to bale.
They say the grading on fat cattle is the lowest it has been in years, which shows feedlots want to move cattle as soon as the packer will take them, which is very healthy for cattlemen.
There was an older couple that was lying in bed. The wife says to her husband, “I was dreaming.” He didn’t answer her. So again, she said, “I was dreaming that I was at Walmart.”
He said, “Well, I was dreaming that I was hunting with three naked women.” She said, “Was I there?” He said, ‘No, you were at Walmart.”
There was a husband and wife who had been married a year and had a big fight. So, she called her mom and said, “He fought with me again. I am coming to live with you.” Mom said, “No darling, he must pay for his mistake. Instead, I am coming to live with you.”
