Most sale barns around will have three more weeks of sales after Thanksgiving and a few are having four weeks’ worth.
Feeders stay short in numbers with quite a lot of weaned calves showing up. Most of our area has some wheat pasture but most of the talk around our area is we could sure use another rain. But that is normal for most of our area—we are always looking for another rain.
Feeder futures for the spring are mostly $164 to $169 per hundredweight with the fall months being at $176 to $177. A few days before, one month topped over $180 on the late fall feeder month.
It’s quite an interesting business with the packer making a killing. Imagine what our feeders and calves would be worth if we had been getting a fair price on our fat cattle these past two years or longer.
Early in the week fat cattle were priced at $142 to $144. Don’t you find it ironic that we sell off fat cattle futures? I bet you can find a money trail of who is selling the board to keep the futures and fat cattle from getting higher. I have an order buyer friend who argues with me that the packer doesn’t sell the board. I would say isn’t it ironic that the board stays cheaper and we base our fat cattle off that.
I still believe we are some shorter in total numbers than the government wants to think we are. The problem is even if we get shorter on numbers than the packer probably uses money to persuade more beef imports.
Working at an unemployment office has to be a tense job—knowing if you get fired you still have to come in the next day for work.
You know I love to see those stuck-up females from high school that are now built like the lunch lady.
There was a couple that had been married 50 years. The wife told her husband, “I think I am losing my mind.” He said, “That is probably true because you have given me a piece of it every day since we got married.”
A wife said to her husband, “Did I get fat during the quarantine?” The husband said, “You weren’t exactly skinny before it began.”
The time of death was 11 p.m. The cause of death was COVID.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
