Kansas fire season is here, officials say  

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
The beginning of the year has been quiet for Kansas wildfires after above average moisture in January, but the trend may not continue into peak fire season. In previous years, the incidence of fires increased due to the state’s ongoing drought, resulting in grass or fuel loading.
Chip Redmond, the manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of 70 weather stations throughout the state, said short-term weather drives fire potential and determines grass’s ability to burn, making fire season predictions challenging.
“Contrary to popular belief, large wildfires in Kansas are usually independent of long-term drought conditions,” Redmond said. “Weather events like a mid-latitude cyclone— a low pressure system that typically forms east of the Rocky Mountains and moves across the Plains —typically feature strong winds and provide significant challenges with shifting winds that make firefighting dangerous and fire spread nearly impossible to suppress.”
Strong, low-pressure systems can be forecasted one to two weeks in advance. Beyond that, forecasters look at upcoming patterns, Redmond adds.
“La Nina (a cooling of ocean surface temperatures that is often associated with inland drought) remains the main contributor in the extended forecast despite starting to show signs of weakening,” Redmond said. “An active pattern is set to continue with 1-2 storm systems a week across the central US. This will be enhanced somewhat by the still persistent impacts of La Nina.”
Redmond said those areas that have received moisture will likely continue to see precipitation, which doesn’t favor the central and western parts of the state, which will remain mostly dry.
“The conclusion of fire season is typically considered if or when grasses green up across the state. This varies by year and is mostly dependent on soil moisture and temperatures,” Redmond said.
Eric Ward, Kansas Forest Service assistant fire management officer, said fires occur statewide during the spring, but the south-central area has a history of very serious spring fires, and the Kansas Flint Hills always has a lot of fires.
“Most fires in Kansas are caused by human activity,” Ward said. “Debris burning, escaped prescribed burn, welding or cutting in dry grass, dragging chains, defective equipment. Be especially cautious on any dry breezy day—which is pretty common in a Kansas springtime before things green up.”
Preventing loss due to fires begins with preparing your property to survive a fire by clearing brush away from homes, cleaning gutters regularly and having noncombustible siding and roofing material.
“In a major wildfire, the fire department will simply not have enough resources to protect every home or property, so those that can survive on their own have the best chance,” Ward said.
He notes that the Kansas Forest Service supports the safe use of prescribed fire, but doing so comes with precautions.
“It is a powerful, dangerous tool that must be used carefully,” Ward said. “Those wishing to burn should get training in how to do so safely, and partner with neighbors to help each other out and ensure enough personnel and equipment are on scene to keep the fire where it is supposed to be.”
Ward suggests checking the fire weather forecast on the local National Weather Service website to get weather information specific to fire behavior, such as dropping humidity or forecasted wind shifts.
“Weather should be checked for the day of the planned burn, but also for at least 2-4 days after. A number of fires in recent years occurred when the weather was okay on the day of the burn but turned dry and windy a day or two later, and a residual ember was whipped to flame and causes damage,” Ward said.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.