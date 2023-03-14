The beginning of the year has been quiet for Kansas wildfires after above average moisture in January, but the trend may not continue into peak fire season. In previous years, the incidence of fires increased due to the state’s ongoing drought, resulting in grass or fuel loading.

Kansas fire season is here, officials say  

Fire season is here. (Photo courtesy of Kansas Forest Service.)

Chip Redmond, the manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of 70 weather stations throughout the state, said short-term weather drives fire potential and determines grass’s ability to burn, making fire season predictions challenging.

