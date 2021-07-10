The annual Jewell County Historical Society Antique Farm Machinery and Threshing Bee is set for July 17 to 18 in Mankato, Kansas, at the city park on U.S. Highway 36. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but attendees will once again be able to appreciate vintage farm equipment, family-friendly entertainment and plenty of agricultural education.
Jack Alcorn, one of the organizers, said the threshing bee started in 1978 and has been a way to preserve history in Jewell County and pass it on to young people.
“We try to keep the history alive and try to get our young folks to understand and recognize the great strides our grandfathers and great-grandfathers made with machinery and the way we do things now,” he said.
Alcorn listed several highlights of this year’s event, including a performance by the Peterson Farm Brothers on July 17, Sunday services on July 18 featuring Roger Cooper, the two-man crosscut competition, blacksmith shop, antique tractor pull, steam engine display, flea market, corn shelling, parades, raffles and drawings.
This year’s threshing bee will be particularly special as Alcorn’s father, 96-year-old Doyle “Hooley” Alcorn—the last living organizer of the first Jewell County threshing bee 43 years ago—will be honored during the parade for his dedication to the event and appreciation for antique machinery. Admission is $10 per adult and free for children 12 and under.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
