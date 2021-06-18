Last March when the country shut down due to COVID-19, it was like something from the Twilight Zone. We all thought the pandemic wouldn’t last long, after all it was 2020, not Europe in the 1300s when bubonic plague made its way around. We all know how last year panned out—gatherings and events had to be canceled, everything went virtual and we were all stuck at home—but the latter half of 2021 will be different.
You can mark your calendars for High Plains Journal’s Cattle U and Trade Show, which will be in-person July 29 and 30 in Dodge City, Kansas, at the United Wireless Arena.
HPJ has secured a star-studded trio of keynote speakers, including Forrie J. Smith, real-life cowboy and cast member of the Paramount Network’s popular television show, “Yellowstone.” Smith’s keynote is entitled: “Life lessons learned on the trail.” Troy and Stacy Hadrick, ranching couple and agriculture advocates from South Dakota, will also headline the event with their keynote address: “Discovering your influential power.” Lane Nordlund, agriculture broadcaster and rancher from Montana is set to emcee the event and present a keynote address entitled “From behind the microphone.”
In addition to the keynote speakers, this two-day event is chock-full of renowned breakout session speakers with presentations on a variety of bovine topics including: ranch profitability, pasture and land management, nutrition, animal handling, animal health, marketing programs, cattlemen and rural veterinary relationships, consumer marketing, genomics, dairy, traceability and estate planning. Additionally, Cattle U will feature two panel discussions during the general sessions, including a women’s panel and a marketing panel.
At the end of day one, all attendees are invited to the Bulls and Brews Social on the trade show floor, where they can make up for lost time from last year’s shutdowns and network with the Cattle U speakers and other patrons. Additionally, the trade show will allow attendees to connect with exhibitors and vendors throughout the event. This year’s Cattle U will even include Cattle U Awards, where cattlemen and women can nominate others in the industry to receive recognition for their hard work. Nominations can be submitted at www.cattleu.net and winners will receive two free registrations to Cattle U.
HPJ will be in compliance with all local and state pandemic precautions at the time of the event; however, facemasks and COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required. We encourage attendees to social distance whenever possible and our staff will strive to make the event as safe as possible.
To learn more about the speakers, trade show or to register, visit www.cattleu.net. Pre-registration is $100 per person and onsite registration is $125 per person. HPJ subscribers receive a $25 discount. Check your current HPJ issue for the discount code. Questions about Cattle U can be directed to the event manager, Kylie Reiss, who can be reached at 785-346-4067. The country is back open for business and so is HPJ’s Cattle U and Trade Show event, so saddle up for a fun and exciting ride.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
