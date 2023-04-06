IMG_1376.CR2

(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Do you ever feel like the world as we know it is falling apart? I’ve felt that way lately. When I look out the window it looks like a desert, and so far, no April showers have fallen to relieve the wasteland that is the High Plains. The grass literally crunches when I walk to my mailbox and the wind blows incessantly. There are no major chances of rain in the next two weeks and wildfires continue to threaten homes, businesses and livestock. 

Cattle raisers culled more of their herd than they wanted last fall, and with a persisting drought, they were forced to pay high hay prices and transport that forage long distances—most are at the end of their rope at this point. If it doesn’t rain soon, they will have to sell the cows and heifers they’ve overpaid to feed through winter and spring. Being forced to feed hay every day in April is never a good thing. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.