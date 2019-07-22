Americot, Inc., a supplier of premium cottonseed from Lubbock, Texas, is introducing CottolyST seed treatments for all NexGen branded cottonseed.
This in-house treatment offering enables NexGen growers to purchase custom-treated cottonseed, with select insecticide and fungicide treatments, enabling disease protection and maximum growth performance potential. CottolyST is available in three distinct levels—CottolyST Base, CottolyST Enhanced and CottolyST Premier. CottolyST Base is a fungicide seed treatment that protects against rhizoctonia solani, pythium, fusarium, and thielaviopsis basicola, developed from an exclusive combination of fungicides that also enhances early season plant health under certain cold conditions.
CottolyST Enhanced includes the CottolyST Base treatments, along with additional fungicides and insecticides that further protect against early-season pests. CottolyST Premier also includes the active CottolyST Base ingredients, coupled with additional insecticides, fungicides and a nematicide that protects against root-knot and reniform nematodes.
Along with the new CottolyST line of seed treatment solutions, Americot continues to offer the complete line of Syngenta Seedcare options on NexGen brand cottonseed. CottolyST seed treatments offer extended protection and seed growth potential across the Cotton Belt, providing growers an additional edge for maximum yield potential and quality.
“We’re proud to add supplementary value-added products and services such as the CottolyST line to our expanding offerings for our customers,” said Brad Littlefield, Americot’s product manager. “Providing the latest technologies in cottonseed varieties, as well as treatment options that provide additional protection, further underscores our commitment to growers throughout the Cotton Belt.”
For more information, see a representative or visit www.cottolysttreatments.com.
