White Dog Labs, New Castle, Delaware, announced that testing at University of Nebraska-Lincoln demonstrated good benefits of MiruTyton for swine—statistically significant improvement in weight gain and feed efficiency, particularly during the first two critical weeks after being moved into the nursery from the sow.
MiruTyton is a naturally produced, butyrate rich feed additive. It is a liquid co-product of ProTyton, the previously announced premium Single-Cell Protein for aquaculture. WDL has developed and scaled up the anaerobic fermentation process for these products, and has signed an agreement to produce them in the MRE ethanol plant in Sutherland, Nebraska.
“Nursery pigs’ change from milk to solid feed can cause gastrointestinal stress, with the possibility of intestinal inflammation and underdeveloped gut,” said Phillip Miller, professor of swine nutrition at UNL. “Butyrate is known to have several positive modulatory effects in the gut, so the goal of this study was to test the effects of MiruTyton on growth performance. This preliminary study was carried out with 64 nursery pigs, four treatments (0, 300, 3,000 and 15,000 parts per million of MiruTyton), four pens per treatment and four pigs per pen (two barrows and two females). The study lasted four weeks, but residual effects in week five were detected as well.”
The results indicated a statistically significant improvement in weight gain and feed efficiency during the first two weeks post weaning for the 15,000 parts per million versus control. Miller said, “MiruTyton particularly enhanced feed intake and feed efficiency across all MiruTyton treatments during the first week, a very stressful transition time. The average weight gain of all the MiruTyton treatments was four times that of the control during this first week. It is also worth noting that there was a positive residual effect in week five for the 15,000 parts per million treatment with increased weight gain driven mostly by improved feed efficiency. Results are encouraging and should be followed up with more expansive studies to confirm and validate these results.”
