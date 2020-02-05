High Plains Journal Field Editor Kylene Scott, Associate Editor Jennifer M. Latzke and other HPJ staff are attending the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show this week.
If you're at the NCBA trade show, visit High Plains Journal's booth and register to win a $500 Cattle U Giveaway, which includes:
- 2 registrations to Cattle U, July 29-30, in Dodge City, Kansas;
- 2 Dodge City Roundup PRCA Rodeo Tickets;
- 2 nights of accommodation; and
- 1 subscription to High Plains Journal.
Follow along here at HPJ.com for more coverage of the convention and trade show.
