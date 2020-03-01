The Montana Department of Agriculture is seeking applications from growers interested in serving on an Oilseed Advisory Committee. The deadline for applications is March 31.
MDA received a verified petition from 25 Montana growers to create a Montana Oilseed Advisory Committee in 2019. After receiving the petition, MDA held two listening sessions, the first in Great Falls and the second in Glendive. Growers present at those meetings unanimously expressed their support for proceeding with the formation of a committee.
Those interested in serving on the committee can find an application http://bit.ly/3c9ZGsX. Applications can be submitted to MDA Via email at danielle.jones@mt.gov or by mail to Montana Department of Agriculture, Oilseed Advisory Committee, 302 N. Roberts, Helena, MT 59601.
In addition to advising MDA on research, marketing and education efforts, the committee will be responsible for proposing an assessment and collection method for a Montana oilseed checkoff. The proposed assessment and method of collection will then be submitted to all known Montana oilseed growers for a formal vote.
