The Missouri Cattlemen's Association elected its 2022 leadership during the 54th annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show. Bruce Mershon, Jackson County, will serve as the 2022 MCA president.
"I'm incredibly grateful to the members for the opportunity to help lead MCA in 2022,” Mershon said. "Working together, we can meet the challenges facing our industry and improve the livelihood of Missouri cattle producers."
David Dick, Pettis County, will serve as president-elect. Chuck Miller, Miller County, was elected to serve as vice president. Marvin Dieckman, Benton County, will serve as treasurer, and Charlie Besher, Bollinger County, will serve as secretary.
Regional vice presidents were elected based on the region they reside in across the state. Region one will be represented Joseph Lolli from Macon County. Jeff Reed, Wayne County, will serve as the region three vice president. Deb Thummel, Worth County, will serve as the region four vice president. The region five vice president will be Alex Haun of Johnson County. Region six will be represented by Warren Love of St. Clair County. Josh Worthington, Dade County, will represent region seven. The Region 2 vice president position is currently vacant.
Other leadership elected include, John Harris of Lafayette County, as cow-calf council representative; Rex Ricketts of Boone County, as seedstock council representative; Jared Anstine of Johnson County, as stocker-feeder council representative; and Ted Sheppard of Texas County, as dairy industry council representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.