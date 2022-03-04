An overall mild winter for some has also been paired with a lack of moisture.
Although, as a whole, temperatures have stayed warm by seasonal standards, there have also been some drops and short cold stretches.
Around the middle of the month on Feb. 13, Austin, Texas, tied its record low as temperatures dipped to 23 degrees F. Just a few days later other parts of Texas set new record highs. Those included 78 degrees in Borger, on Feb. 15; and 86 degrees in Victoria; and 81 degrees in Beaumont-Port Arthur on Feb. 17. Garden City, Kansas, also noted a new record high temperature of 71 degrees on Feb. 15.
Moisture was also a bit mixed in several ways for the Plains the past month. While some parts of the Plains picked up some precipitation, other areas have parched soil and ongoing drought. For those areas that had moisture, it came in different forms during February. The winter storms that rolled through brought some snow and mixed precipitation. Parts of Texas and Oklahoma also noted hail and severe wind reports as severe storms developed a couple of days in the month. Looking ahead, the western halves of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and far west and southern Texas are likely to see below average precipitation for the month of March.
Also, looking at the precipitation outlook further out, the western halves of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma along with most of Texas will remain in the below average category. This means that drought conditions will likely persist for most of the southern to central Plains in the coming months.
For temperatures, in all of the southern Plains into Kansas and Nebraska expect temperature readings to average above seasonal norms. That will continue to be the case as the calendar flips the next few months into May.
Outside of the plains, atmospheric and oceanic conditions continue to reflect La Niña. La Niña is forecast to continue into spring with a switch to ENSO-Neutral beyond that—likely sometime in the summer.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for April’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX
