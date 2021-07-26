Read Psalm 63:1-11
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified … for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.—Deuteronomy 31:6 (NIV)
Every winter, I spend four months living in Mexico City and working at two refugee centers. In May, before returning home, I spend a week on Mexico’s southwest beach coast.
May is the end of a nearly six-month dry season, and almost all of the trees are stripped of their leaves. The landscape is gray, and the soil is hard and dry. If they could, the trees might ask, “Where are you, God?” However, one tree, the Cuachalalate, starts producing small white flowers. In the harsh dryness that dominates the area in May, this tree begins to thrive.
Every year I marvel at this new life and am reminded that we all experience seasons of spiritual dryness. I know that shortly after I leave Mexico, the rains will begin and the parched countryside will flourish once again. I also know that if I wait patiently and listen for God’s still small voice, God’s love will always lead me home.
Even if it feels like we are alone, God never leaves us, just as God never leaves that arid Mexican countryside. As Deuteronomy 31:6 promises, “[The Lord] will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Prayer: Gracious God, may we never forget that you are always present. Thank you for your love that guides us. Amen.
Thought for the day: No matter the circumstances, God’s love enables me to flourish.
—Daniel Ladue, New York
